DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday will be chilly with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, while Saturday looks to be warmer with highs closer to 70.

The National Weather Service reported, “Today will feel a bit chilly behind the cold front that pushed through North and Central Texas last night with afternoon highs only topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s across much of the region. Breezy southwest winds will bringing warmer temperatures to the region on Saturday.”