DALLAS (KDAF) — Earth Day is here and if you want to show off your green thumb, North Texas is the place for you.
Here is a list of just some of the fun going on in the area:
- April 22-24: EarthX 2022 Exposition at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center
- April 22: Dallasites101 Earth Day Serve & Social
- April 22: Earth Day Market at Celestial Beerworks
- April 22: Plant a seed for Earth Day – Fort Worth Public Library
- April 23: Drive-Thru Earth Day Celebration at Granville Arts Center in Garland
- April 23: Earth Day Free Tree Giveaway in Grand Prairie
- April 23: Earth Day Beauty Party in Plano
- April 23: Community Yoga and Earth Day Cleanup in Allen
- April 23: Reuse Runway at The Denton Redbud Festival