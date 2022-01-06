DALLAS (KDAF) — This year’s Consumer Electronics Show is in full swing in Las Vegas and Steve Greenberg joined our show to give us a look at some of the hottest electronics being showcased this year.

Steve Greenberg is the host of the YouTube show “What The Heck Is That?”. Click here to see his channel.

Look below for a full list:

Astro Slide 5G from Planet Computers

The world’s first 5G smartphone with a built-in full physical keyboard.

OWC MiniStack STX

This is a compact must-have device that is a storage system and a hub for Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks and Android tablets. It just launched and uses Thunderbolt-4 certified technology. It is the fastest hub and storage product on the market. The device features many port options and enough storage for photography, audio and video editing.

Samsung’s Eco Remote

It is a TV remote control made of recycled materials and can convert the WiFi routers’ radio waves into energy to stay fully charged.

Cradle Block-n-Talk from Pozio.com

Are you worried about the countless reports of smartphones and smart speakers eavesdropping and hearing things they shouldn’t? Here’s a solution.

It’s a wireless charging dock for your phone that also blocks the personal assistant and any of the apps from hearing your voice. When you say, “Pozio, Stop.” You get a 30-second window when the personal assistant can hear you. Then when the 30 seconds is up, your voice is blocked again. Click here for more details.

Yummy Future

It’s a robot that can serve drinks and snacks. The team behind this one says this armed wonder will be serving drinks and snacks at a coffee house in Illinois in about 6 weeks.

Nanotech Organolyte Batteries

Most of us have standard Lithium-Ion batteries in most of our tech toys, but they’re potentially dangerous. When punctured or when the exterior temperature exceeds 300 degrees, they can go up in flames. Inversely, the Nanotech Organolyte batteries do just fine in similar circumstances.

Orbisk

Orbisk uses artificial intelligence image recognition technology to measure the daily food being dumped into the trash. With this information—Orbisk can analyze the food losses, and help chefs and restauranteurs reduce their food waste and improve sustainability and profitability

Skippy food delivery robot

This little guy is a friendly neighborhood robotic food delivery system that is controlled through Virtual Reality goggles and with Artificial Intelligence. Skippy is already picking up and dropping off food orders in St Paul and will soon expand to Minneapolis later this year, and best of all, you don’t need to tip Skippy. For more info go to, click here.