DALLAS (KDAF) — I think why have one Kellogg when you can have two?”

The well-known cereal brand, Kellogg, announced the name change after separating into two companies. The rebranded cereal name is ‘Kellanova’. But don’t worry, they still promise to give you the same level of “nutty” satisfaction!

According to the press release, Kellogg’s and Kellanova will sell internationally and in the states. Kellogg Company plans to spin off its cereal business by the end of 2023, so the names will take effect.

“The ‘Kell’ overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Company, while ‘anova,’ which combines ‘a’ and the Latin word ‘nova,’ meaning ‘new,’ signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next-generation, global snacking powerhouse. The name Kellanova signals the Company’s ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Company,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and future Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kellanova.

Cahillane said the Kellanova logo will keep its iconic ‘K’ to intentionally connect to keep the brand look and heritage. They will also have a curved and extended ‘v’, which symbols moving to the company’s next chapter.

Are you excited about the new brand name? You can still able to enjoy Kellogg’s products in your local store near you.