DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to get paid to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies? Who doesn’t?

Shane Co. wants to pay one lucky person to binge-watch 10 of the Disney-Halloween movies:

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloweentown

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Halloweentown High

Return to Halloweentown

Twitches

Twitches Too

Coco

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Frankenweenie

Edward Scissorhands

Escape to Witch Mountain

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Scream Team

Zombies

Zombies 2

Requirements

Applicants should be aware of the following qualifications.

You must watch any 10 of the Disney movies listen above

You must answer questions provided about each movie

You must be 18 years old or older and you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

You have the option to find a partner to watch the movies with if you scare easily. You just have to answer the questionnaire without any help

Here’s how to apply

To apply click here and scroll all the way down to the bottom of the web page. There you will see the form to fill out.

The form asks simple questions, such as where you live, why you should be picked, and what your favorite Halloween movie is. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. For more information, visit Shane Co. online by clicking here.