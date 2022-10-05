DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to get paid to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies? Who doesn’t?
Shane Co. wants to pay one lucky person to binge-watch 10 of the Disney-Halloween movies:
- Hocus Pocus
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Halloweentown High
- Return to Halloweentown
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Coco
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Haunted Mansion
- Under Wraps
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire
- Frankenweenie
- Edward Scissorhands
- Escape to Witch Mountain
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- The Scream Team
- Zombies
- Zombies 2
Requirements
Applicants should be aware of the following qualifications.
- You must watch any 10 of the Disney movies listen above
- You must answer questions provided about each movie
- You must be 18 years old or older and you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
- You have the option to find a partner to watch the movies with if you scare easily. You just have to answer the questionnaire without any help
Here’s how to apply
To apply click here and scroll all the way down to the bottom of the web page. There you will see the form to fill out.
The form asks simple questions, such as where you live, why you should be picked, and what your favorite Halloween movie is. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. For more information, visit Shane Co. online by clicking here.