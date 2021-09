DALLAS (KDAF) — Rock, paper, scissors, lizard, Spock!

The Dallas Fan Expo made its return to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center — a place where enjoyers of various fandoms can unite for an entire weekend.

People got to meet their favorite celebrity, buy cool memorabilia and dress up as their favorite character.

Our photojournalist Andy Nguyen and host Yolonda Williams went to Fan Expo to see what it was all about.