DALLAS (KDAF) — Despite last year’s backlash, Matt Rife is not allowing that to stop his grind. The comedian has announced that he will be performing at the WinStar Casino and Resort.

From Aug. 9 through Aug. 10 you can catch Rife doing a live set during his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Lucas Oil Live is the newest A-list entertainment hotspot introduced by WinStar World Casino and Resort this past fall. The venue holds 6,500 people with three levels of premium seating, eight concession stands, as well as an exclusive VIP lounge and private suites.

