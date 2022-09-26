Alyssa Limperis became internet famous by making videos of impersonating her greek mother and has made a career out of it. Recently her father passed from a rare form of cancer and now she is making a tribute to him in her new comedy special “Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days.”

A comedy show that deals with sadness and grief is not your typical night out. Limperis said she started off doing her show in bars and smaller venues but it wasn’t until she brought her idea to a theater that she was able to share her story.

“Hey this is going to be a show where we’re going to go through a few emotions,” presented the comedian. She said generally speaking that most people agreed to the show and hopped on board.

“Almost everyone has been touched by grief or loss and so by the end, we would all connect by that,” she said.

Limperis said that in her father’s finals days he was determined to not let the illness take away his soul. In his last year, the family moved in together, played guitar, sang along, and sat in the sun because that’s what he wanted.

“My dad was so funny and so goofy and always the life of the party, and even if the party was just family dinner” she revealed. “He really made the mundane magical and he continued to do that throughout this devastating illness.”

The comedian includes in her special, an open moment for people to talk about their stories and to come on stage to talk about the grief they have gone through.

You can watch the “Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days” comedy special now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2022.