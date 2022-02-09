RICHARDSON, Tx (KDAF) — Caffeine addicts, here is your next coffee spot to frequent, Staycation in Richardson. Located at 201 S Texas Street Richardson, Texas 75081, Staycation has been open since November of 2022.

Emblematic of its homey character, when pulling up to this shop, you will soon find out that it is not your average coffee shop. Staycation is built inside a house near downtown Richardson.

“It’s an old home, I wanted to add some class to it and some fun with the colors, but truly I wanted people to feel like they were a part of the Staycation family,” Nicole Gregory, owner of Staycation, said.

Filled with rich greens and warm earth tones throughout, Staycation’s layout makes you feel like you’re having a cup of joe as it was intended to be enjoyed, comfortable.

And it isn’t just the cozy space that Staycation evokes a sense of comfort and calm, it’s their concise menu of signature drinks. While some coffee chains overwhelm with an array of specialty drinks, Staycation keeps its menu simple and classy, with enough coffee and food options to satisfy all sorts of customers.

“My whole experience in coffee has been in craft coffee shops, and so you have that traditional drip coffee. Then you have your espresso beverage, which starts with your regular double shop espresso and then you go up to macchiato and these are just very classic beverages,” Nicole said.

Staff members welcome all to come to check out the establishment, but if you need something on the go you can order your food for pick up by clicking here. For more information on Staycation, visit their website at staycationtx.com or their Instagram @staycationcoffee.