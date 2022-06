DALLAS (KDAF) — CitySquare is giving out free meals this summer in North Texas.

According to Arlington Public Library, these meals will be given out at the libraries in Downtown Arlington, East Arlington and Southeast Arlington. They will be available from June 6 to Aug. 12.

Here are the following dates and locations meals will be available:

George W. Hawkes Downtown Library

Monday – Friday: 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Southeast Branch Library

Monday – Friday: 10:10 – 10:50 a.m.

East Library and Recreation Center

Monday – Friday: 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.