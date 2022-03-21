DALLAS (KDAF) — National Weather Service Fort Worth says severe, strong storms are expected across North Texas this Monday evening and the City of Plano is advising drivers to be safe on the road.

In a tweet city officials said, “If there is flooding or high water: Turn around don’t drown”

This warning has some precedent from the CDC. They advise that people avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Driving through deep water could also damage your engine.

Officials say 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the key time to stay weather aware.