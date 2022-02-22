PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — Much of North Texas is expected to see some winter weather conditions in the next couple of days and the City of Plano is encouraging people to prepare now.

Cold temps for North Texas on Tuesday, winter weather expected midweek

The City of Plano tweeted this image to help people prepare for winter weather conditions.

“PEOPLE: Keep warm, dress in layers. Check on friends, family and neighbors PETS: Bring pets inside PLANTS: Bring potted plants inside. Cover outdoor plants. PIPES: Cover outdoor pipes. Slowly drip faucets. Open cabinet doors. Turn off the irrigation system,” the City of Plano tweeted.

In a graphic tweeted by the City of Plano, they advise people to do the following:

Disconnect and drain hoses

Cover outdoor faucets

Insulate external pipes, outlets and your attic

Add caulk and weather stripping to your windows and doors

Have your heating system clean and inspected

Turn your irrigation controller off to keep sprinklers from running

If your regular trash and recycling collection days are on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the city says to prepare for a possible delay of your collections. Place your bins at your collection points and leave them there.