PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — Much of North Texas is expected to see some winter weather conditions in the next couple of days and the City of Plano is encouraging people to prepare now.
“PEOPLE: Keep warm, dress in layers. Check on friends, family and neighbors PETS: Bring pets inside PLANTS: Bring potted plants inside. Cover outdoor plants. PIPES: Cover outdoor pipes. Slowly drip faucets. Open cabinet doors. Turn off the irrigation system,” the City of Plano tweeted.
In a graphic tweeted by the City of Plano, they advise people to do the following:
- Disconnect and drain hoses
- Cover outdoor faucets
- Insulate external pipes, outlets and your attic
- Add caulk and weather stripping to your windows and doors
- Have your heating system clean and inspected
- Turn your irrigation controller off to keep sprinklers from running
If your regular trash and recycling collection days are on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the city says to prepare for a possible delay of your collections. Place your bins at your collection points and leave them there.