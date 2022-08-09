Group of smiling deverse female and male volunteers in matching tshirts looking at camera. eco conservation volunteers doing countryside clean-up.

DESOTO, Tx (KDAF) — Are you wanting to volunteer? The City of Desoto invites you to its first volunteer fair this week.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, officials with the City of DeSoto invite people to come out and learn about the volunteer opportunities in the city.

Officials said in a tweet, “YOU’RE INVITED: The City of DeSoto invites you to come out to its first volunteer fair on Thursday, August 11 at the DeSoto Civic Center starting at 6 pm. Learn about volunteer opportunities in the community with Boards and Commissions and six other departments.”

The fair will be at the DeSoto Civic Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road. For more information, visit desototexas.gov.