PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown Pittsburg business is showing off the photography skills of city employees. An exhibit inside “Root Coffeehouse” is called, “City Photogs” and features the works of 24 city employees.

A reception was held there this evening (12/15), where each person had the chance to describe their photo and tell others what inspired them. All of the images are original works under the theme “Seasonality” — a celebration of spring, summer, fall, and winter, all done by city workers.

“It’s not just that they’re the street superintendent or a police officer, but they (also) have a creative side and a lot of talent and a lot to offer the community,” said Sarah Runyon, Public Information Manager for the City of Pittsburg.

The exhibit at Root Coffeehouse will remain on display through the end of the year.