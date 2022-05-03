DALLAS (KDAF) — Cinco De Mayo is almost here. If you are still trying to find a way to celebrate, North Texas is home to plenty of celebrations.

We have compiled a list of some great food and drink deals and other Cinco De Mayo celebrations going on in North Texas.

Union Bear

The Caddy for $8 all-day

Suburban Yacht Club

Yacht Rock Ritas $8 all day ($6 during Happy Hour 3:00-6:00 p.m.)

Blue Mesa Grill

Cinco de Mayo Buffet: 4:00pm to 9:00pm, $20 per person

4:00pm to 9:00pm, Featuring chicken verde, brisket, ground beef tacos, enchiladas, Adobe Pie ® , rainbow chips, a salsa bar, and much more!

, rainbow chips, a salsa bar, and much more! $5 Top Shelf Margaritas all day!

Terry Black’s Barbecue

$3 Black’s Margaritas and House Margaritas

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Four Corners Brewing Co.

Four Corners Brewing Co. has announced that they will be hosting a Cinco De Mayo Festival on May 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

The brewery will be hosting El Marcadito to help in facilitating the best Cinco De Mayo celebration in Dallas. There will be food, mariachis, live bands, ballet folklórico, kids’ activities, prizes and more.

Legacy Hall

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Legacy Hall with an all-star Selena tribute, live donkey and a margarita happy hour on Thursday, May 5 as well as a weekend festival on Saturday, May 7 featuring specialty margaritas and live performances. On Thursday, May 5 Happy Hour is featured from 3 – 6 p.m. with $5 house margaritas on the rocks or frozen at all 5 bars in the hall! Klyde the donkey will be in the Box Garden for complimentary photos from 6 – 8 p.m. Afterwards, enjoy a free live performance from Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band, from 7 – 9 p.m.

All-day entertainment lineup will include the following:

1 p.m. – Mariachi Rosas Divinas

3:15 p.m. – Kentucky Derby Hat Contest

3:30 p.m. – Anita M. Martinez Ballet Folklorico Dancers

4 p.m. – Lara Latin – Salsa and Bachata

5:45 p.m. – Kentucky Derby Race

8 p.m. – Havana NRG! – the high-energy Latin orchestra ***tickets required

10 p.m. – 21+ Late Night DJ in High Bar

Te Deseo

Cheers to Cinco de Mayo with a special three-course lunch available from 12 – 4 p.m., drink specials, live mariachi and a taco station on Thursday, May 5. Drink specials include $25 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $10 margaritas along with a taco station featuring 5 tacos for $15. Taco options include Tinga de Pollo, Carnitas, and Smoked Brisket. Elote Lollipops are also available for $5 each. A live mariachi band will play in the courtyard from 1 – 3 p.m. transporting guests to Mexico as they dine and drink.

Whiskey Hatchet

The cocktail bar and axe throwing lodge is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 1 and Thursday, May 5 with drink specials and axe-throwing specials. Drink specials include $5 Dos Equis, Margaritas and Tequila Shots. Guests can also book axe-throwing for $25 all day on both Sunday and Thursday!

JAXON

Enjoy a fiesta at JAXON with live music and entertainment as well as specialty cocktails on Thursday, May 5. Guests can enjoy sipping on specialty cocktails including the Spiked Agua Frescas (pineapple and hibiscus), Mangonada’s and Ranch Waters while enjoying the entertainment lineup. The schedule includes the following:

6 – 7 p.m. – Mariachi Arraigo De America

6 – 7 p.m. – Folkolorico Dance Performances by Ballet Hispanic of the Arts

7 – 9 p.m. – Piñata Protest

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. – DJ Turo

This is an evolving list and could be updated with additional deals as they become available.