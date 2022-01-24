DALLAS (KDAF) – National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Chris Bosh is being inducted into the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Dallas where he won the Texas Class 4A State Championship in 2002, was named the High School Player of the Year by Basketball America and the PowerAde Player of the Year in Texas.

According to Georgia Tech’s biography on Bosh, he led Lincoln High School to an undefeated season and a state championship his senior year averaging 21.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3 blocks a game.

Now, he and other athletes will be inducted into the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Bosh was nothing short of a super-star in the world of basketball; he was a one-and-done at Georgia Tech before being drafted No. 4 overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2003. He garnered accolades from start to finish winning Rookie of the Year, 11-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, All-NBA, All-Rookie and he’s a Hall of Famer.

During his NBA career, Bosh averaged just over 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.