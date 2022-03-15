DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness is in full swing and that means everyone is filling out a bracket to see which team will come out on top in the NCAA tournament.

If you love the bracket format, here is a bracket for you. With the release of the new film The Batman, many people are debating which actor is their favorite Batman actor. You can get in on all the fun too with this bracket from BracketFights.com.

Unfortunately, the bracket does not include the newest Batman actor Robert Pattinson; however, the website does have a feature that allows you to customize brackets, so you could add him to it yourself.

Click here to fill out the bracket and see which Batman actor is the best. Be sure to share your results with us on Facebook or Twitter!