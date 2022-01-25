DALLAS (KDAF) — Buckle up North Texas, the Dallas Jackals are set to play their inaugural season in 2022 after being named an expansion team for Major League Rugby in 2020.

Formerly known as Globe Life Park, Choctaw Stadium in Arlington will be the home for the Jackals’ inaugural season and tickets are on sale here.

The Jackals are set to open the MLR regular season against fellow Texas team, Austin Gilgronis at Bold Stadium on Saturday, February 5. Then a couple of weeks later on Feb. 19, Dallas will play its home opener at 7 p.m. in Choctaw Stadium.

The matchup with the Houston SaberCats will be the first-ever pro rugby match played in DFW. Major League Rugby is made up of 13 teams (12 in the U.S., one in Canada) with three teams in Texas (Austin Gilgronis, Dallas Jackals and Houston SaberCats).