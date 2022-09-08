TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda reported that her state has registered more than 106,000 so-called “chocolate cars” as the Sept. 20 registration deadline looms.

These cars are older model vehicles imported from the U.S. are known in Mexico as “chocolate cars,” a play on the word “chueco,” or crooked.

Most were never registered by owners who tried to avoid paying import and other fees.

Mexicans can legally import later-model cars that meet pollution and safety standards.

Long lines outside a Tijuana car registration center as people wait to register their “chocolate cars.” Courtesy: Carlos Luna/El Sol de Tijuana)

For two years, the Mexican government has allowed owners to retroactively register their older cars.

They have until Sept. 20 to do it without penalties.

So far, about 375,000 chocolate cars have been registered throughout Mexico.

Due to the high demand, Baja California state offices will be opened from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to give people more opportunities to register their cars.