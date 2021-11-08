Chipotle founder buys NYC pad for $30M, guac not included

Chipotle founder Steve Ells added an extra topping to his Manhattan real estate portfolio, dropping $29.5 million on a townhouse in the West Village.

The New York Post reported Ells as the buyer of the home at 27 East 11th Street. Ells reportedly snapped up the property in less than a week, beating out multiple bidders for the 9,000-square-foot row house.

However, Ells doesn’t even plan to use his latest acquisition as his primary residence. Sources told the Post that the home will serve as a place to stay until construction is complete on Ells’ mega-mansion down the street. The former CEO bought two buildings for $23.5 million in 2014 and 2015, but construction flaws have delayed the project substantially.

According to a listing by Brown Harris Stevens, the townhouse comes with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The mansion is five stories tall and includes outdoor perks like a 2,000-square-foot garden, two terraces and a roof deck.

Temperature control is the name of the game in this townhouse, which features four wood-burning fireplaces and three gas fireplaces. There is also heated flooring and large skylights that allow for natural sunlight to enter.

The Greek Revival home, which was built in the 1840s, also features a library with a wet bar and a large playroom. In the basement is a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a lounge room and a media room.

According to the listing, the home has an interesting tenant history: Janet Travell, the first female White House physician, who served John F. Kennedy, once lived there.

The townhouse sale was the most expensive Manhattan contract signed in the first week of October, beating out the other 45 contracts signed for properties asking $4 million or more. The home previously sold for $26 million in 2016.