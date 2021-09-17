Children’s book celebrates inquisitive nature of children

DALLAS (KDAF) — Author Brittney Winn Lee is embracing childlike curiosity in her newest book The Girl with Big, Big Questions.

This is a book about a little girl with relentless questions about everything and everyone she encounters in the world, according to Lee.

This book is the second entry in a series of children’s books, following her other book The Boy with Big, Big Feelings, which, according to Lee, celebrates and encourages the embodiment of big feelings in children and whose long-view is to address some of the toxic messaging that can infiltrate what it often means to be a boy in our society.

Lee joined our show to talk more about her books.