Dallas (KDAF) —Dallas’ new traditional Japanese sushi spot, Pearl, has been filling up nightly. Led by Chef Shine Tamaoki, the dishes focus on seasonality and a carefully crafted menu where there should never be a repetition of dominant flavors in any dish.

“Pearl is a go-to spot for authentic Japanese cuisine where we focus on bringing our guests the freshest and highest quality food in town. Our sushi is made with the freshest fish, caught and brought in restaurant daily,” said Tamaoki.

Guests can enjoy a sampling of cold and hot plates, daily fish specials, sashimi and nigiri, sushi rolls and more. Pearl’s craft cocktail program features creative cocktails that highlight Japanese flavors.

“Guests can choose from cocktails such as the White Pearl - made with Grey Goose vodka and house made lychee puree, lime juice, elderflower syrup, egg white and a touch of plum bitters. They can also enjoy drinks like the PurPearl, made with Roku gin, house made butterfly pea flower syrup and soda with a shot of yuzu juice on the side that can be added to taste,” said Tamaoki.

Watch the video to learn the process behind Chef Shine’s Hirame Usuzukuri with Ponzu Jelly.

Pearl is located at 4640 McKinney Ave., Unit 130, Dallas, TX 75205

For more information, visit Pearl’s website at https://www.pearlrestaurants.com/