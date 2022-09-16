DALLAS (KDAF) — It is the partnership of the century. Next time you go to the grocery store, don’t be shocked to see the faces of RuPaul and Snooki on your favorite snacks.

Cheez-It is celebrating 30 years of reality TV realness with exclusive “Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Chedddition” boxes.

One of these two limited edition boxes will feature Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and the other will feature legendary drag queen RuPaul.

“As a brand with ‘real’ at the core of its product, it was important for Cheez-It to highlight stars who truly embody what it means to be real. Snooki and RuPaul have always and continue to give fans an authentic portrayal of themselves during each reality TV episode, no matter what is thrown their way,” Erin Storm, Senior Marketing Director of Cheez-It, said in a news release.

The boxes will be available for purchase on CheezItHQ.com. Pre-sale began on Sept. 15 and the boxes will officially go on sale Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. with a limited number of boxes.