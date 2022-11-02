DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is creeping up on everyone, can you believe we are about to cross into Thanksgiving and then the official Christmas season the second the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, November 24?
Advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate the holidays and Wednesday, November 2 is actually National Advent Calendar Day! “Advent calendars are a wonderful way to spread holiday cheer among friends and family, as they provide an opportunity to uncover a new surprise each day as you count down to the holidays. Aldi came up with the idea for the holiday in 2020,” NationalToday said.
We checked out some of the best-selling advent calendars on Amazon and it’s showcasing everything from tea, National Geographic, Harry Potter, and, of course, the holidays.
- Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022
- National Geographic Gemstone
- W7 Beauty Blast
- Funko Pop! The Office
- National Geographic Science
- Play-Doh
- Funko Pop! Harry Potter
- Barbie Color Reveal
- 5 Surprise Mini Brands Limited Edition – Zuru
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Funko Pop! Marvel
- Bonne Maman 2022 mini fruit spreads and honey
- Elementao Crystals and Healing Stones