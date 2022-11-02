DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is creeping up on everyone, can you believe we are about to cross into Thanksgiving and then the official Christmas season the second the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, November 24?

Advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate the holidays and Wednesday, November 2 is actually National Advent Calendar Day! “Advent calendars are a wonderful way to spread holiday cheer among friends and family, as they provide an opportunity to uncover a new surprise each day as you count down to the holidays. Aldi came up with the idea for the holiday in 2020,” NationalToday said.

We checked out some of the best-selling advent calendars on Amazon and it’s showcasing everything from tea, National Geographic, Harry Potter, and, of course, the holidays.

Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022

National Geographic Gemstone

W7 Beauty Blast

Funko Pop! The Office

National Geographic Science

Play-Doh

Funko Pop! Harry Potter

Barbie Color Reveal

5 Surprise Mini Brands Limited Edition – Zuru

Jurassic World Dominion

Funko Pop! Marvel

Bonne Maman 2022 mini fruit spreads and honey

Elementao Crystals and Healing Stones