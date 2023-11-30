The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Vidorra is rolling out a new brunch menu on Dec. 9, just in time for the holidays!

Brunch will be available for guests every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. The menu features sweet treats like churro toast, red velvet tres leches, and fried ice cream, as well as staple favorites like enchiladas, tacos and burritos, quesadillas and chilaquiles, providing something for everyone.

Stop by Vidorra to try the new brunch menu! Your taste buds will thank you.

Credit: Vidorra Credit: Vidorra Credit: Vidorra