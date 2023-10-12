DALLAS (KDAF) — Chase for Business is hosting the inaugural Make Your Move Summit from Nov. 1 to 3 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

This gathering of industry experts, leading business strategists and celebrity guest speakers is an insightful opportunity for business owners to learn, network, and gain valuable resources to help their business grow.

“What we’re hoping to do is bring in business owners locally to really gain an appreciation for what building a network is all about,” said Robert Hines, Regional Area Manager for Chase. “In addition to that, we want them to learn something. We’ll be hosting breakout sessions with information that is relevant to a business’s growth, we’ll be having intentional networking events, we’re gonna have a little entertainment, if you like country music. In addition to that, we’re gonna have celebrities, we’re gonna have athletes, we’re gonna have business owners, community leaders…it should be one of the best events in Texas.”

Guest speakers and performers include Jamie Dimon, Matthew McConaughey, Jay Shetty, Emmitt Smith, Sheryl Swoopes, Dustin Lynch, and more.

Join the Chase for Business Make Your Move Summit by registering here.