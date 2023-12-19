DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate the Texas Rangers World Series win with personalized merchandise and a holiday discount from Baseball BBQ!

From a home plate shaped cutting board to a set of grill tools, Baseball BBQ can commemorate the historic World Series win and make your next barbecue one to remember.

Baseball BBQ also offers themed grilling accessories for other MLB teams, college and universities, and customized sets. You can also pick up some rubs and sauces to kick your barbecue to the next level!

Finish up your last minute holiday shopping at Baseball BBQ. Use code CW20 at checkout to save 20% off!