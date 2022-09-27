DALLAS (KDAF) — No local mall is complete without a trip past the Cinnabon stand and smelling the aroma of the delicious sweets.

Now the company behind that classic mall experience has announced some deals and new grocery store items ahead of National Cinnamon Rolly Day, Oct. 4.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 7 Cinnabon Rewards members get a buy one, get one free baked good deal at participating stores by unlocking the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app. Cinnabon fans can also get $0 delivery on its app and Cinnabon.com orders.

“If you have ever needed another reason to order a warm, freshly baked cinnamon roll, National Cinnamon Roll Day is it,” Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing of Cinnabon, said in a news release. “As the cinnamon roll brand, we’re excited to celebrate our favorite day of the year with our biggest offer yet.”

Cinnabon also has announced new convenient and easy-to-prepare items at participating Walmart locations:

The following items will go on sale Oct. 1

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough : This irresistible, ready-to-bake Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough is infused with Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chips, giving you a taste of Cinnabon ® in every bite.

Sweet or salty? Why choose when you can have both! Once baked, this craveable, ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon will satisfy any craving. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites : Nothing will have your mouth watering faster than our irresistible bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing. Baked with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, this treat allows you to satisfy cravings right at home. Top these delicious bites with decadent cream cheese icing for extra craveable delight!

The following items will go on sale Nov. 1

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : With a history rooted in baking, Cinnabon is proud to bring you the most irresistible traditional ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, loaded with extra gooey chocolate chips.

