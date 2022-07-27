DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love chicken wings? This delicious dish has captivated the nation. Whether you like it traditional or boneless, spicy or sweet, you cannot go wrong with chicken wings.

If you want an opportunity to celebrate this iconic American dish, here is your chance. Friday, July 29, is National Chicken Wing Day, which was first celebrated all the way back in 1977!

7-Eleven is getting in on the celebrations with a new chicken wing deal. This year 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members will be able to get 10 classic wings for just $10 at participating 7-Elevens, Speedways and Stripes locations.

“Chicken wings remain one of the most popular and sauciest items at 7-Eleven, and not just during football season,” Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Foods, said. “The chicken wing is a classic handheld favorite that makes the perfect snack or quick meal. And this deal is fire—both in flavor, spice, and price!”

Members of the 7Rewards loyalty program will also be able to enjoy Classic Wing Weekends where they can purchase five wings for $5.99 Friday through Saturday.

For more information, click here.