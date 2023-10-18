The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Join the fiesta at Mexican Sugar for Día de los Muertos!

All locations are offering the Ofrenda Experience from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2. Throughout the celebration, guests are invited to add mementos such as photographs, flowers and candles to the ofrenda as a heartfelt tribute to their departed loved ones.

The Las Colinas and Plano locations are offering a cocktail mixology and flower crown making class on Oct. 31. This hands-on workshop allows guests to craft a personalized flower crown while discovering the significance of this Día de los Muertos tradition. Skilled mixologists will also lead guests in the art of mixology, teaching them how to create the signature La Catrina cocktail.

Get your tickets here: Las Colinas and Plano

Price: $45 per person

The Las Colinas and Plano locations are also offering tableside cocktail experiences, complimentary tequila tastings and a pop nitrogen margarita bar — guests can also print a selfie onto a Mex-spresso Martini! Live music and entertainment will heighten the mood with a marimba player and DJ. The celebration will take place on Nov. 1 in Las Colinas and on Nov. 2 in Plano.

