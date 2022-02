Cat Cora and Corbin Bleu talk about recreating the dances from “Dirty Dancing” with each other on “The Real Dirty Dancing.” They said it was tough and scary at times, but the trust they developed with each other helped a lot.

“The Real Dirty Dancing” finale is at 9 p.m. tonight on FOX.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 22, 2022.