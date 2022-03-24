DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that there is a kitten season in Texas. This period of time refers to the increase of kittens being born from March through October.

This is because, while cats can give birth all year, it is easier for them to reproduce when the weather is warmer and days are longer, according to Operation Kindness.

To help provide support for orphaned and newborn kittens, Operation Kindness officials say they are expanding its operations to include a new neonatal nursey.

“At Operation Kindness, we are always looking for opportunities where we can be of service to the animals that need us and the community. Realizing there is a large gap in care for neonatal kittens, we are excited to create this special kitten nursery as a resource for our rescue partners. The expansion of our organization’s resources will allow more lives to be saved, and we are grateful for the support that has allowed us to make this happen,” Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness, said in a news release.

Officials say they are raising $30,000 to make sure the new program makes an impact on orphaned kittens. The nursery will include warmers, incubators, blankets, bottles, formula and 24-hour care so kittens can stay warm, clean and dry.

