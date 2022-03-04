DALLAS (KDAF) — The TV game show “Jeopardy!” has been marked by resilience. The series survived two cancellations before roaring back with a 1983 iteration featuring Alex Trebek, the beloved host who stayed in that role through his death Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer. Trebek kept the public up-to-date on his prognosis and continued working throughout the course of his cancer treatment, further establishing the already adored figure as an indellible part of his fans’ lives.

“Jeopardy!” has been a television staple since the mid-1960s, emerging from the game show scandals of the 1950s. The Golden Age of Television might be best known for classics like “I Love Lucy,” “Gunsmoke,” and “The Honeymooners,” but the real network darlings were quiz shows. “Twenty-One,” “$64,000 Questions,” and dozens of others supplied huge boosts to network ratings while being cheap to make. In an effort to manufacture tension on these beloved shows, producers started coaching the majority of contestants, eventually leading to a national scandal and an act of Congress that banned producers from rigging their shows.

“Jeopardy!” creator Merv Griffin came up with the unique format for the show after his wife Julann jokingly suggested that if network producers were afraid of someone giving the contestants the answers, he should give them the answers and ask for the questions. Network executives thought the show was too difficult but decided to give it a try. Since then, The show has refused to dumb down its material, and its high standards have awarded “Jeopardy!” with the most Emmy wins by a game show and a staggering 9.4 million viewers a week.

For fans looking to play along at home without waiting for the next episode, Stacker combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there. States are listed in alphabetical order, and clue topics cover art, state history, and weird state facts—with everything in between.

Click through to put your state knowledge to the test and see if you have what it takes to someday be a “Jeopardy!” champion. Don’t worry; in this quiz, you don’t have to answer in the form of a question.

Alabama: Clues

Clue #1: In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it’s in Alabama.

Clue #2: If you’re visiting the White House—the first White House of the Confederacy, that is—you’re in this city.

Clue #3: This praline ingredient is Alabama’s state nut.

Alabama: Answers

Clue #1: In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it’s in Alabama.

Answer: Styx

Clue #2: If you’re visiting the White House—the first White House of the Confederacy, that is—you’re in this city.

Answer: Montgomery

Clue #3: This praline ingredient is Alabama’s state nut.

Answer: Pecan

Alaska: Clues

Clue #1: His “Icebox” and his “Folly” were nicknames for the purchase of Alaska.

Clue #2: Haines, Alaska’s museum of this tool features exhibits on handle making and “five ways to not hit your fingers.”

Clue #3: Because they can see Alaska from their dachas, the Russians call this peak Bolshaya Gora (“great mountain”).

Alaska: Answers

Clue #1: His “Icebox” and his “Folly” were nicknames for the purchase of Alaska.

Answer: Seward’s

Clue #2: Haines, Alaska’s museum of this tool features exhibits on handle making and “five ways to not hit your fingers.”

Answer: Hammers

Clue #3: Because they can see Alaska from their dachas, the Russians call this peak Bolshaya Gora (“great mountain”).

Answer: Denali (or Mount McKinley)

Arizona: Clues

Clue #1: Arizona’s Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.

Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.

Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.

Arizona: Answers

Clue #1: Arizona’s Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.

Answer: Sequoia

Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.

Answer: Flagstaff

Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.

Answer: Buffalo

Arkansas: Clues

Clue #1: Arkansas has made the pink variety of this its state fruit and its state vegetable, just in case.

Clue #2: In 1957, federal troops had to escort the first black students to this Little Rock high school.

Clue #3: This weapon named for a frontiersman has also been called the “Arkansas toothpick.”

Arkansas: Answers

Clue #1: Arkansas has made the pink variety of this its state fruit and its state vegetable, just in case.

Answer: Tomato

Clue #2: In 1957, federal troops had to escort the first black students to this Little Rock high school.

Answer: Central High School

Clue #3: This weapon named for a frontiersman has also been called the “Arkansas toothpick.”

Answer: Bowie knife

California: Clues

Clue #1: This gastropod mollusk is the official mascot of the University of California at Santa Cruz.

Clue #2: Both Spain’s and California’s highest mountain peaks are in a range called this.

Clue #3: John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” plays out its Cain and Abel parable in this California valley.

California: Answers

Clue #1: This gastropod mollusk is the official mascot of the University of California at Santa Cruz.

Answer: Banana slug (otherwise known as “Sammy the Slug”)

Clue #2: Both Spain’s and California’s highest mountain peaks are in a range called this.

Answer: Sierra Nevada

Clue #3: John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” plays out its Cain and Abel parable in this California valley.

Answer: Salinas Valley

Colorado: Clues

Clue #1: The view from this Colorado summit inspired the song “America the Beautiful.”

Clue #2: During prohibition, this Golden, Colorado, company switched to selling malted milk.

Clue #3: In 2005 this journalist went out with a bang; his ashes were shot from a cannon near his Colorado home.

Colorado: Answers

Clue #1: The view from this Colorado summit inspired the song “America the Beautiful.”

Answer: Pike’s Peak

Clue #2: During prohibition, this Golden, Colorado, company switched to selling malted milk.

Answer: Coors

Clue #3: In 2005 this journalist went out with a bang; his ashes were shot from a cannon near his Colorado home.

Answer: Hunter S. Thompson

Connecticut: Clues

Clue #1: Harriet Beecher Stowe lived next door to this other great American author at the time he wrote “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

Clue #2: This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut.

Clue #3: A tick-transmitted infection, it gets its name from a Connecticut town.

Connecticut: Answers

Clue #1: Harriet Beecher Stowe lived next door to this other great American author at the time he wrote “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

Answer: Mark Twain

Clue #2: This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut.

Answer: Podunk

Clue #3: A tick-transmitted infection, it gets its name from a Connecticut town.

Answer: Lyme disease

Delaware: Clues

Clue #1: On Dec. 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to do this.

Clue #2: At #15 [Forbes wealthiest families of the U.S.], this Delaware family shares $14.3 billion in chemical money—but they share it among more than 3,500 members.

Clue #3: In 2004 it was high “time” Delaware’s Winterthur Museum paid $1.65 million for a 9-foot-tall one of these.

Delaware: Answers

Clue #1: On Dec. 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to do this.

Answer: Ratify the Constitution

Clue #2: At #15 [Forbes wealthiest families of the U.S.], this Delaware family shares $14.3 billion in chemical money—but they share it among more than 3,500 members.

Answer: Du Pont

Clue #3: In 2004 it was high “time” Delaware’s Winterthur Museum paid $1.65 million for a 9-foot-tall one of these.

Answer: A grandfather clock

Florida: Clues

Clue #1: This Florida city was named in 1909 in hopes it would attract canal traffic from Central America.

Clue #2: Fighting a cliche, the Florida Highway Patrol prohibits its officers from wearing this intimidating type of sunglasses.

Clue #3: In July bring your beard to this Florida island for its Hemingway Days and you might win a look-alike contest.

Florida: Answers

Clue #1: This Florida city was named in 1909 in hopes it would attract canal traffic from Central America.

Answer: Panama City

Clue #2: Fighting a cliche, the Florida Highway Patrol prohibits its officers from wearing this intimidating type of sunglasses.

Answer: Reflective

Clue #3: In July bring your beard to this Florida island for its Hemingway Days and you might win a look-alike contest.

Answer: Key West

Georgia: Clues

Clue #1: In 1916 Georgia Tech beat Cumberland College 222-0 in this sport.

Clue #2: James Oglethorpe founded Georgia in 1733 as a haven for people in trouble for this back in Britain.

Clue #3: Born in Georgia, this notorious frontier dentist first had a practice in Atlanta.

Georgia: Answers

Clue #1: In 1916 Georgia Tech beat Cumberland College 222-0 in this sport.

Answer: Football

Clue #2: James Oglethorpe founded Georgia in 1733 as a haven for people in trouble for this back in Britain.

Answer: Debt

Clue #3: Born in Georgia, this notorious frontier dentist first had a practice in Atlanta.

Answer: Doc Holliday

Hawaii: Clues

Clue #1: He graduated from the Punahou Prep School in 1979 before moving on to Occidental and Columbia.

Clue #2: Ulysses Grant’s dinner for King Kalakaua of these islands (including Hawaii) likely didn’t include the food of that name.

Clue #3: The site of a leper colony, this Hawaiian island is nicknamed the “Friendly Island.”

Hawaii: Answers

Clue #1: He graduated from the Punahou Prep School in 1979 before moving on to Occidental and Columbia.

Answer: Barack Obama

Clue #2: Ulysses Grant’s dinner for King Kalakaua of these islands (including Hawaii) likely didn’t include the food of that name.

Answer: The Sandwich Islands

Clue #3: The site of a leper colony, this Hawaiian island is nicknamed the “Friendly Island.”

Answer: Molokai

Idaho: Clues

Clue #1: Appropriately, Apollo 14 astronauts trained at the Idaho monument with this four-word name.

Clue #2: The name Idaho was nearly given to this other state, whose current name means “colored red.”

Clue #3: Aptly, this toy got four write-in votes in Boise, Idaho’s 1985 mayoral election.

Idaho: Answers

Clue #1: Appropriately, Apollo 14 astronauts trained at the Idaho monument with this four-word name.

Answer: Craters of the Moon

Clue #2: The name Idaho was nearly given to this other state, whose current name means “colored red.”

Answer: Colorado

Clue #3: Aptly, this toy got four write-in votes in Boise, Idaho’s 1985 mayoral election.

Answer: Mr. Potato Head

Illinois: Clues

Clue #1: The first public one of these schools began in Illinois in 1901 for students who wanted to pursue higher education in their home area.

Clue #2: You’ll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river.

Clue #3: This Illinois village where Abraham Lincoln lived has been rebuilt and is now a state park.

Illinois: Answers

Clue #1: The first public one of these schools began in Illinois in 1901 for students who wanted to pursue higher education in their home area.

Answer: Community college

Clue #2: You’ll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river.

Answer: The Illinois

Clue #3: This Illinois village where Abraham Lincoln lived has been rebuilt and is now a state park.

Answer: New Salem

Indiana: Clues

Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.

Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.

Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20, 1914.

Indiana: Answers

Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.

Answer: Studebaker

Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.

Answer: John Dillinger

Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20, 1914.

Answer: First World War

Iowa: Clues

Clue #1: Since 1911, the Iowa State Fair has featured one of these sculpted from 600 pounds of pure cream butter.

Clue #2: This artist from Iowa once said, “All the really good ideas I’d ever had came to me while I was milking a cow.”

Clue #3: “The Music Man” takes place “right here in” this Iowa city.

Iowa: Answers

Clue #1: Since 1911, the Iowa State Fair has featured one of these sculpted from 600 pounds of pure cream butter.

Answer: A butter cow

Clue #2: This artist from Iowa once said, “All the really good ideas I’d ever had came to me while I was milking a cow.”

Answer: Grant Wood

Clue #3: “The Music Man” takes place “right here in” this Iowa city.

Answer: River City

Kansas: Clues

Clue #1: To mark the launch of Pokemon, Kansas’ capital was renamed this for a day in 1998.

Clue #2: A Coffeyville museum tells of the 1892 attempted bank robbery by this gang and how they got shot up by the citizenry.

Clue #3: This Kansan made her last known take-off from New Guinea; if you find out where she is, let us know.

Kansas: Answers

Clue #1: To mark the launch of Pokemon, Kansas’ capital was renamed this for a day in 1998.

Answer: ToPikachu

Clue #2: A Coffeyville museum tells of the 1892 attempted bank robbery by this gang and how they got shot up by the citizenry.

Answer: The Dalton Boys

Clue #3: This Kansan made her last known take-off from New Guinea; if you find out where she is, let us know.

Answer: Amelia Earhart

Kentucky: Clues

Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United States’ supply.

Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.

Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky’s governor gave this restaurant founder his “rank.”

Kentucky: Answers

Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United State’s supply.

Answer: Hemp

Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.

Answer: Solar

Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky’s governor gave this restaurant founder his “rank.”

Answer: Col. Sanders

Louisiana: Clues

Clue #1: On May 21, 1934, this duo attended a party at Black Lake, Louisiana; two days later, they were killed by the law.

Clue #2: Until the 1970s Louisiana had the longest of these in the U.S., containing over a quarter-million words.

Clue #3: The Vieux Carre section of New Orleans is better known as this.

Louisiana: Answers

Clue #1: On May 21, 1934, this duo attended a party at Black Lake, Louisiana; two days later, they were killed by the law.

Answer: Bonnie and Clyde

Clue #2: Until the 1970s Louisiana had the longest of these in the U.S., containing over a quarter-million words.

Answer: State constitution

Clue #3: The Vieux Carre section of New Orleans is better known as this.

Answer: The French Quarter

Maine: Clues

Clue #1: After alcohol was made illegal in Maine, vendors offered swigs from concealed pints in their pants and got this nickname.

Clue #2: The International Museum of this -ology in Maine has exhibits for the Montauk Monster and the Jersey Devil.

Clue #3: In 2017 the Maine farm and barn that inspired this classic 1952 novel were put up for sale.

Maine: Answers

Clue #1: After alcohol was made illegal in Maine, vendors offered swigs from concealed pints in their pants and got this nickname.

Answer: Bootleggers

Clue #2: The International Museum of this -ology in Maine has exhibits for the Montauk Monster and the Jersey Devil.

Answer: Cryptozoology

Clue #3: In 2017 the Maine farm and barn that inspired this classic 1952 novel were put up for sale.

Answer: “Charlotte’s Web”

Maryland: Clues

Clue #1: In 1981 he was ordered to pay Maryland $250,000 to compensate for bribes taken while governor and vice president.

Clue #2: Fittingly, this Maryland fort was built in a star shape.

Clue #3: At his death in 1832, Charles Carroll of Maryland was the last surviving signer of this document.

Maryland: Answers

Clue #1: In 1981 he was ordered to pay Maryland $250,000 to compensate for bribes taken while governor and vice president.

Answer: Spiro Agnew

Clue #2: Fittingly, this Maryland fort was built in a star shape.

Answer: Fort McHenry

Clue #3: At his death in 1832, Charles Carroll of Maryland was the last surviving signer of this document.

Answer: The Declaration of Independence

Massachusetts: Clues

Clue #1: Danvers, Massachusetts, has a memorial for those who died after being accused of this in the late 17th century.

Clue #2: Rumors that these snacks were named for a physicist are untrue; they’re named for a town in Massachusetts.

Clue #3: The epitaph on this poet’s grave marker in Amherst, Massachusetts, simply says, “Called Back.”

Massachusetts: Answers

Clue #1: Danvers, Massachusetts, has a memorial for those who died after being accused of this in the late 17th century.

Answer: Witchcraft

Clue #2: Rumors that these snacks were named for a physicist are untrue; they’re named for a town in Massachusetts.

Answer: Fig Newtons

Clue #3: The epitaph on this poet’s grave marker in Amherst, Massachusetts simply says, “Called Back.”

Answer: Emily Dickinson

Michigan: Clues

Clue #1: Because of its portrayal of the Jewish character Shylock, this play was banned in Michigan in 1980.

Clue #2: The public is only allowed to use buggies, bikes, and saddle horses on this Michigan resort island.

Clue #3: The American Chronicle says that in 1924 half a million people wrote this Michigander asking for money.

Michigan: Answers

Clue #1: Because of its portrayal of the Jewish character Shylock, this play was banned in Michigan in 1980.

Answer: “Merchant of Venice”

Clue #2: The public is only allowed to use buggies, bikes, and saddle horses on this Michigan resort island.

Answer: Mackinac Island

Clue #3: The American Chronicle says that in 1924 half a million people wrote this Michigander asking for money.

Answer: Henry Ford

Minnesota: Clues

Clue #1: This renowned Minnesota institution opened its own med school in 1972.

Clue #2: At Austin, Minnesota’s Museum of this Hormel product, featuring a wall of more than 3,000 cans.

Clue #3: This St. Paul company began by mining corundum, then making sandpaper and masking tape.

Minnesota: Answers

Clue #1: This renowned Minnesota institution opened its own med school in 1972.

Answer: The Mayo Clinic

Clue #2: At Austin, Minnesota’s Museum of this Hormel product, featuring a wall of more than 3,000 cans.

Answer: Spam

Clue #3: This St. Paul company began by mining corundum, then making sandpaper and masking tape.

Answer: 3M

Mississippi: Clues

Clue #1: Named for the Mississippi area it served, this airline began in 1924 as a crop-dusting service.

Clue #2: As the Broadway musical told you, Mississippi came from the Chippewa word meaning this.

Clue #3: In “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” Ray Stevens rhymes “hallelujah” with this city that’s in the state.

Mississippi: Answers

Clue #1: Named for the Mississippi area it served, this airline began in 1924 as a crop-dusting service.

Answer: Delta Airlines

Clue #2: As the Broadway musical told you, Mississippi came from the Chippewa word meaning this.

Answer: Big river

Clue #3: In “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” Ray Stevens rhymes “hallelujah” with this city that’s in the state.

Answer: Pascagoula

Missouri: Clues

Clue #1: This Missouri man who loved to work for peanuts also developed a type of synthetic marble made from wood shavings.

Clue #2: On Missouri’s flag, two of these large predators once plentiful there stand atop a scroll on which the state’s motto appears.

Clue #3: With more than 40 theaters and 100 live shows, this city calls itself the “live music show capital of the world.”

Missouri: Answers

Clue #1: This Missouri man who loved to work for peanuts also developed a type of synthetic marble made from wood shavings.

Answer: George Washington Carver

Clue #2: On Missouri’s flag, two of these large predators once plentiful there stand atop a scroll on which the state’s motto appears.

Answer: Bears

Clue #3: With more than 40 theaters and 100 live shows, this city calls itself the “live music show capital of the world.”

Answer: Branson

Montana: Clues

Clue #1: This Montana site was designated a national cemetery in 1879; it became a national monument in 1946.

Clue #2: There are about 25 of these in the Montana national park named for them.

Clue #3: Helena’s valley is named after this alliterative plant; William Clark was injured by many of its barbs when he explored there.

Montana: Answers

Clue #1: This Montana site was designated a national cemetery in 1879; it became a national monument in 1946.

Answer: Little Big Horn

Clue #2: There are about 25 of these in the Montana national park named for them.

Answer: Glaciers

Clue #3: Helena’s valley is named after this alliterative plant; William Clark was injured by many of its barbs when he explored there.

Answer: Prickly pear

Nebraska: Clues

Clue #1: The name Nebraska comes from an Oto native American word meaning “flat water,” referring to this river.

Clue #2: I’m in the nation’s only one-house state legislature known by this one-word term. Nebraskans chose it by popular vote in the 1930s.

Clue #3: Officially “The Tree Planters’ State” in 1895, in 1945 it became this “State” to honor University of Nebraska athletic teams.

Nebraska: Answers

Clue #1: The name Nebraska comes from an Oto native American word meaning “flat water,” referring to this river.

Answer: The Platte

Clue #2: I’m in the nation’s only one-house state legislature known by this one-word term. Nebraskans chose it by popular vote in the 1930s.

Answer: Unicameral

Clue #3: Officially “The Tree Planters’ State” in 1895, in 1945 it became this “State” to honor University of Nebraska athletic teams.

Answer: The Cornhusker State

Nevada: Clues

Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.

Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this “lode” named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.

Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.

Nevada: Answers

Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.

Answer: Gambling

Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this “lode” named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.

Answer: The Comstock lode

Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.

Answer: A nuclear explosion (or detonation)

New Hampshire: Clues

Clue #1: After 12,000 years staring out over New Hampshire, this senior citizen succumbed in 2003.

Clue #2: Some officials in New Hampshire were unhappy that the title of this action film was a play on the state motto.

Clue #3: In 1818 Daniel Webster argued before the Supreme Court to stop New Hampshire from taking over this private college.

New Hampshire: Answers

Clue #1: After 12,000 years staring out over New Hampshire, this senior citizen succumbed in 2003.

Answer: The Old Man of the Mountain

Clue #2: Some officials in New Hampshire were unhappy that the title of this action film was a play on the state motto.

Answer: Live Free or Die Hard

Clue #3: In 1818 Daniel Webster argued before the Supreme Court to stop New Hampshire from taking over this private college.

Answer: Dartmouth

New Jersey: Clues

Clue #1: This ex-“Daily Show” host was born in New York City, but was raised in New Jersey, part of the great Jewish emigration of 1963.

Clue #2: New Jersey’s last royal governor was an illegitimate son of this Philadelphia printer-inventor.

Clue #3: “Newark Athlete,” an experimental film from 1891, was made at his lab in West Orange, New Jersey.

New Jersey: Answers

Clue #1: This ex-“Daily Show” host was born in New York City, but was raised in New Jersey, part of the great Jewish emigration of 1963.

Answer: Jon Stewart

Clue #2: New Jersey’s last royal governor was an illegitimate son of this Philadelphia printer-inventor.

Answer: Benjamin Franklin

Clue #3: “Newark Athlete,” an experimental film from 1891, was made at his lab in West Orange, New Jersey.

Answer: Thomas Edison

New Mexico: Clues

Clue #1: New Mexico has an official state question, “Red or green?”—it refers to these edibles.

Clue #2: New Mexico’s acquiring statehood in 1912 didn’t stop his gang from raiding the town of Columbus in 1916.

Clue #3: The Bradbury Science Museum in this New Mexico city displays replicas of the two atomic bombs used in WWII.

New Mexico: Answers

Clue #1: New Mexico has an official state question, “Red or green?”—it refers to these edibles.

Answer: Chili peppers

Clue #2: New Mexico’s acquiring statehood in 1912 didn’t stop his gang from raiding the town of Columbus in 1916.

Answer: Pancho Villa

Clue #3: The Bradbury Science Museum in this New Mexico city displays replicas of the two atomic bombs used in WWII.

Answer: Los Alamos

New York: Clues

Clue #1: Start spreading the news: New York has an official muffin that’s made with this state fruit.

Clue #2: To convince New Yorkers it was safe, this impresario led 21 elephants across the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883.

Clue #3: A New York bridge that gets you to Staten Island is named for this privateer turned explorer.

New York: Answers

Clue #1: Start spreading the news: New York has an official muffin that’s made with this state fruit.

Answer: An apple

Clue #2: To convince New Yorkers it was safe, this impresario led 21 elephants across the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883.

Answer: P.T. Barnum

Clue #3: A New York bridge that gets you to Staten Island is named for this privateer turned explorer.

Answer: Verrazzano

North Carolina: Clues

Clue #1: Established in 1837 by Quakers, Guilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!

Clue #2: This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.

Clue #3: North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.

North Carolina: Answers

Clue #1: Established in 1837 by Quakers, Guilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!

Answer: Singing

Clue #2: This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.

Answer: Cape Fear

Clue #3: North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.

Answer: Azaleas

North Dakota: Clues

Clue #1: This disease of little sores on the skin nearly wiped out North Dakota’s “Three Tribes” in 1837.

Clue #2: This Rough Rider is seen astride a horse on the 2016 quarter for the North Dakota national park named for him.

Clue #3: The University of North Dakota’s “Lux et Lex” means “Light and” this.

North Dakota: Answers

Clue #1: This disease of little sores on the skin nearly wiped out North Dakota’s “Three Tribes” in 1837.

Answer: Smallpox

Clue #2: This Rough Rider is seen astride a horse on the 2016 quarter for the North Dakota national park named for him.

Answer: Theodore Roosevelt

Clue #3: The University of North Dakota’s “Lux et Lex” means “Light and” this.

Answer: Law

Ohio: Clues

Clue #1: A July 21, 1969, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Daily News headline about a local boy read, “Neil steps on” this.

Clue #2: Little Turtle fought off U.S. troops as a chief of this Ohio (not Florida) tribe.

Clue #3: Churchill called this largest city on the Ohio River the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.

Ohio: Answers

Clue #1: A July 21, 1969, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Daily News headline about a local boy read, “Neil steps on” this.

Answer: The moon

Clue #2: Little Turtle fought off U.S. troops as a chief of this Ohio (not Florida) tribe.

Answer: Miami

Clue #3: Churchill called this largest city on the Ohio River the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.

Answer: Cincinnati

Oklahoma: Clues

Clue #1: Oklahoma has a panhandle because Texas couldn’t have land north of 36°30′ north or it would have had to free its slaves under this 1820 deal.

Clue #2: The state didn’t repeal this until 1959, years after the 18th Amendment was repealed.

Clue #3: The resolution making this largest North American frog Oklahoma’s state amphibian says it makes a “jug-o-rum” sound.

Oklahoma: Answers

Clue #1: Oklahoma has a panhandle because Texas couldn’t have land north of 36°30′ north or it would have had to free its slaves under this 1820 deal.

Answer: Missouri Compromise

Clue #2: The state didn’t repeal this until 1959, years after the 18th Amendment was repealed.

Answer: Prohibition

Clue #3: The resolution making this largest North American frog Oklahoma’s state amphibian says it makes a “jug-o-rum” sound.

Answer: The bullfrog

Oregon: Clues

Clue #1: The town of Fossil once held annual “Days” of these departed reptiles, but the event is now extinct.

Clue #2: Writing in his journal in January 1806, he gave Clark’s Mountain, Oregon, its name.

Clue #3: While president, Teddy Roosevelt established five national parks, including this one “deep” in Oregon.

Oregon: Answers

Clue #1: The town of Fossil once held annual “Days” of these departed reptiles, but the event is now extinct.

Answer: Dinosaur

Clue #2: Writing in his journal in January 1806, he gave Clark’s Mountain, Oregon, its name.

Answer: Meriwether Lewis

Clue #3: While president, Teddy Roosevelt established five national parks, including this one “deep” in Oregon.

Answer: Crater Lake National Park

Pennsylvania: Clues

Clue #1: Although called a state, Pennsylvania is actually this, as are Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Clue #2: The state’s name means Penn’s these.

Clue #3: Established in 1881, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania was the world’s first collegiate school of this.

Pennsylvania: Answers

Clue #1: Although called a state, Pennsylvania is actually this, as are Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Answer: Commonwealth

Clue #2: The state’s name means Penn’s these.

Answer: Woods (sylvania)

Clue #3: Established in 1881, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania was the world’s first collegiate school of this.

Answer: Business

Rhode Island: Clues

Clue #1: This founder of Rhode Island has his own memorial in Providence.

Clue #2: Known for its jazz festival, this Rhode Island city also has a Greek festival and a chowder cook-off.

Clue #3: Before the Europeans, a few thousand of these Indians lived on the Rhode Island bay that shares their name.

Rhode Island: Answers

Clue #1: This founder of Rhode Island has his own memorial in Providence.

Answer: Roger Williams

Clue #2: Known for its jazz festival, this Rhode Island city also has a Greek festival and a chowder cook-off.

Answer: Newport

Clue #3: Before the Europeans, a few thousand of these Indians lived on the Rhode Island bay that shares their name.

Answer: Narragansett

South Carolina: Clues

Clue #1: This three-layered “feminine” white cake filled with fruit and nuts was created in South Carolina, not Maryland.

Clue #2: This influential modern jazz trumpeter was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1917.

Clue #3: Graduates of this military college in Charleston, South Carolina, fired the first shots at Fort Sumter to begin the Civil War.

South Carolina: Answers

Clue #1: This three-layered “feminine” white cake filled with fruit and nuts was created in South Carolina, not Maryland.

Answer: Lady Baltimore cake

Clue #2: This influential modern jazz trumpeter was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1917.

Answer: Dizzy Gillespie

Clue #3: Graduates of this military college in Charleston, South Carolina, fired the first shots at Fort Sumter to begin the Civil War.

Answer: The Citadel

South Dakota: Clues

Clue #1: The Badlands in South Dakota is home to the black-footed type of this weasel, back from the brink of extinction.

Clue #2: A colossal statue of this Sioux chief was begun officially on a South Dakota mountain in 1948; it’s still not done.

Clue #3: A historic site in South Dakota contains the launch control facility and a silo for one of these Cold War ICBMs.

South Dakota: Answers

Clue #1: The Badlands in South Dakota is home to the black-footed type of this weasel, back from the brink of extinction.

Answer: Ferret

Clue #2: A colossal statue of this Sioux chief was begun officially on a South Dakota mountain in 1948; it’s still not done.

Answer: Crazy Horse

Clue #3: A historic site in South Dakota contains the launch control facility and a silo for one of these Cold War ICBMs.

Answer: A minuteman missile

Tennessee: Clues

Clue #1: “The Tennessee Tailor” was a nickname of this president who was a tailor in Tennessee.

Clue #2: Governor during Reconstruction, William Brownlow mobilized the Tennessee guard to crush this then-new hate group.

Clue #3: In March 1925 the Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of this in Tennessee schools.

Tennessee: Answers

Clue #1: “The Tennessee Tailor” was a nickname of this president who was a tailor in Tennessee.

Answer: Andrew Johnson

Clue #2: Governor during Reconstruction, William Brownlow mobilized the Tennessee guard to crush this then-new hate group.

Answer: The Ku Klux Klan

Clue #3: In March 1925, the Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of this in Tennessee schools.

Answer: Evolution

Texas: Clues

Clue #1: This “medicinal” soft drink was created in 1885 at Morrison’s old corner drugstore in Waco.

Clue #2: On Nov. 22, 1963 around 1:45 p.m., he was arrested at the Texas Theatre, about an hour and 15 minutes after his crime.

Clue #3: In 2007 Robstown, near Corpus Christi, was recognized as the birthplace of this game, now played online, too.

Texas: Answers

Clue #1: This “medicinal” soft drink was created in 1885 at Morrison’s old corner drugstore in Waco.

Answer: Dr. Pepper

Clue #2: On Nov. 22, 1963 around 1:45 PM, he was arrested at the Texas Theatre, about an hour and 15 minutes after his crime.

Answer: Lee Harvey Oswald

Clue #3: In 2007 Robstown, near Corpus Christi, was recognized as the birthplace of this game, now played online too.

Answer: Texas Hold ‘Em

Utah: Clues

Clue #1: In 1982 the University of Utah Hospital was where the first permanent artificial this organ was implanted.

Clue #2: To demonstrate the acoustics in this Salt Lake City building, tour guides will drop a pin.

Clue #3: Having saved early Mormon settlers from an invasion of katydids, it’s now the state bird.

Utah: Answers

Clue #1: In 1982 the University of Utah Hospital was where the first permanent artificial this organ was implanted.

Answer: Heart

Clue #2: To demonstrate the acoustics in this Salt Lake City building, tour guides will drop a pin.

Answer: The Mormon Tabernacle

Clue #3: Having saved early Mormon settlers from an invasion of katydids, it’s now the state bird.

Answer: The seagull

Vermont: Clues

Clue #1: In 1777 Vermont became the first state to abolish this completely.

Clue #2: Maria, the last of the original seven siblings of this musical troupe, passed away in Vermont in 2014 at age 99.

Clue #3: First formed to drive New York settlers out of Vermont, this armed band later gained fame at Fort Ticonderoga.

Vermont: Answers

Clue #1: In 1777 Vermont became the first state to abolish this completely.

Answer: Slavery

Clue #2: Maria, the last of the original seven siblings of this musical troupe, passed away in Vermont in 2014 at age 99.

Answer: The von Trapps

Clue #3: First formed to drive New York settlers out of Vermont, this armed band later gained fame at Fort Ticonderoga.

Answer: The Green Mountain Boys

Virginia: Clues

Clue #1: After this pirate aka Edward Teach died in 1718, his head was taken to Virginia and displayed on a pole.

Clue #2: In 1716 Virginia’s governor claimed possession of this scenic valley for England.

Clue #3: Patrick Henry slept at the governor’s palace in what’s now this Virginia tourist mecca.

Virginia: Answers

Clue #1: After this pirate aka Edward Teach died in 1718, his head was taken to Virginia and displayed on a pole.

Answer: Blackbeard

Clue #2: In 1716 Virginia’s governor claimed possession of this scenic valley for England.

Answer: Shenandoah Valley

Clue #3: Patrick Henry slept at the governor’s palace in what’s now this Virginia tourist mecca.

Answer: Williamsburg

Washington: Clues

Clue #1: The postmark for letters and postcards for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 featured this landmark.

Clue #2: This president may not be famous for much, but he did sign the 1853 bill creating the Washington Territory.

Clue #3: The state gem is this fossil; the best place to see it in Washington is a state park in Vantage.

Washington: Answers

Clue #1: The postmark for letters and postcards for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 featured this landmark.

Answer: The Space Needle

Clue #2: This president may not be famous for much, but he did sign the 1853 bill creating the Washington Territory.

Answer: Millard Fillmore

Clue #3: The state gem is this fossil; the best place to see it in Washington is a state park in Vantage.

Answer: Petrified wood

West Virginia: Clues

Clue #1: In 1921 West Virginia became the first state to impose this, then a fraction of 1%; today it’s 6%.

Clue #2: The John Brown Wax Museum in this town has 87 life-size figures telling his story from youth to the gallows.

Clue #3: Alphabetically, this West Virginia family once led by a man named “Devil Anse” comes before their Pike County, Kentucky, rivals.

West Virginia: Answers

Clue #1: In 1921 West Virginia became the first state to impose this, then a fraction of 1%; today it’s 6%.

Answer: Sales tax

Clue #2: The John Brown Wax Museum in this town has 87 life-size figures telling his story from youth to the gallows.

Answer: Harpers Ferry

Clue #3: Alphabetically, this West Virginia family once led by a man named “Devil Anse” comes before their Pike County, Kentucky, rivals.

Answer: The Hatfields

Wisconsin: Clues

Clue #1: Baraboo, the former winter home of this company, is home to a circus museum.

Clue #2: This nickname for Wisconsin folks goes back to lead miners who lived in holes in the ground or hillsides.

Clue #3: New Glarus, Wis., known as “Little” this country, has a Heidi festival every June.

Wisconsin: Answers

Clue #1: Baraboo, the former winter home of this company, is home to a circus museum.

Answer: Ringling Brothers

Clue #2: This nickname for Wisconsin folks goes back to lead miners who lived in holes in the ground or hillsides.

Answer: Badgers

Clue #3: New Glarus, Wis., known as “Little” this country, has a Heidi festival every June.

Answer: Switzerland

Wyoming: Clues

Clue #1: The Indian paintbrush has this official designation in Wyoming; no, it’s not the state paintbrush.

Clue #2: “Geographical” term for Jim Bridger, Jedediah Smith, and others who trapped in the state.

Clue #3: In 1925 Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first woman to hold this office in the U.S.

Wyoming: Answers

Clue #1: The Indian paintbrush has this official designation in Wyoming; no, it’s not the state paintbrush.

Answer: State flower

Clue #2: “Geographical” term for Jim Bridger, Jedediah Smith, and others who trapped in the state.

Answer: Mountain men

Clue #3: In 1925 Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first woman to hold this office in the U.S.

Answer: Governor

