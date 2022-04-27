(NewsNation) ⁠— A property in California just listed for over $26 million, hitting a new record for the city of Menlo Park.

1340 Arbor is nestled between Stanford University and the wealthy enclave of Atherton, the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S.

The entire property is comprised of two separate parcels and each can be sold separately. When combined, it’s Menlo Park’s “largest residential lot” at just over two acres, according to the listing.

The three-story home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and an office, according to the listing. The main house measures out at 6,228 square feet and has high-end finishes like white oak flooring and marble counters.

Menlo Park’s Sand Hill Road is considered the financial capital of Silicon Valley, attracting leading venture capital and private equity firms, according to Compass agent Judy Citron. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is also based in Menlo Park.

“We have seen housing prices rise significantly over the past few years in Menlo Park,” said Citron. “The highest sales price to date in Menlo park was a home where I was involved in the development and sold at 1394 San Mateo Drive – that is currently on the market again (18 months later) for $17,499,000 and there is significant interest.”

