Buc-ee’s CEO to chair Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect Texas parks to have the cleanest restrooms around now. Gov. Greg Abbott named two people to new posts on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, including the president and CEO of Buc-ee’s.

Arch “Beaver” Aplin, the leader of the popular gas station and convenience store chain known for its immaculate restrooms and Beaver Nuggets corn puffs is now the commission’s chair. Aplin has been on the commission since November 2018, most recently serving as the vice-chair.

He takes over the top spot from S. Reed Morian, who served on the commission since 2009 and as chair since 2019.

Anna Benavides Galo was appointed to the commission to a six-year term ending in 2027, making her the only woman currently on the commission. She’s the vice president of ANB Cattle Company in Laredo.

The commission’s job is to manage and conserve the “natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”