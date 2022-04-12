SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Ten people were shot and 13 others were injured in a Brooklyn subway station attack Tuesday morning, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed at an NYPD presser Tuesday evening.

On a northbound train just before 8:25 a.m., a man put on a gas mask, pulled out a canister and opened fire as smoke filled the train, Sewell said.

Seven men and three women were shot by the suspect, who fired his weapon 33 times, officials said. He used a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

A person of interest, 62-year-old Frank R. James, was named in connection with the attack. He is not a suspect at this time.

Frank James (Credit: NYPD)

Five of the victims were in critical condition. Aside from gunshot wounds, other injuries included smoke inhalation and injuries from shrapnel.

The incident was not being investigated as a terror attack, officials said. None of the injuries were life threatening.

FDNY said a call came in at around 8:27 a.m. for smoke coming in the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park. Upon arrival, responders found the victims and several undetonated devices at the same location.

Three patients are being treated at Methodist Hospital, according to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the other two sustained a leg and head injury, respectively.

David Koeppel, the on-site contact for NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, told PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon that 20 patients made their way to the hospital for treatment; all were in stable condition.

Koeppel added the patients came into the hospital throughout the morning for minor injuries including smoke inhalation. Those did not suffer gunshot wounds or injuries from shrapnel.

In addition to the weapon, a hatchet, three extended magazines, fireworks and liquid believed to be gasoline, police also recovered a UHaul van key at the scene. That key led them to the person of interest, James, who reportedly rented the van in Philadelphia.

Officials said the suspect was seen leaving wearing a neon construction vest and a gas mask. Police described the suspect as weighing 160 to 200 pounds and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Police said there were no active explosive devices left at the scene.

Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)

Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)

First responders are in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where multiple people were found shot and injured. (PIX11) Images from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: PIX11)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was not at the scene. He was recently diagnosed with COVID.

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual,” he said. “The NYPD is searching for the suspect at large and we will find him. We ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation.”

Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

According to an NYPD official, officers were not in the station before the attack unfolded. He said officers had “patrolled” the station earlier in the morning, but were not in the station when the violence began.

Police are also investigating why MTA surveillance cameras appeared to not be working at the station.

Warning: The video below contains graphic footage that may be disturbing to some.

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Multiple people were shot at the 36th street subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, officials said. MTA said police are sweeping all of South Brooklyn as they continue to search for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/15xqGbcayM — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 12, 2022

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).