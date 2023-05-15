KDAF (DALLAS) — Everyone loves chocolate!

All sweet tooths and chocolate lovers rejoice as we celebrate the delectable National Chocolate Chip Day!

From Chocolate Chip cookies, and chocolate chip pancakes, to mouthwatering sundaes, this day invites us to indulge in pure chocolaty goodness.

Homemade Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Whipped Cream

The amazing topping clearly has its own day for a reason: “Chocolate chips actually came after the chocolate chip cookie, and despite their ubiquity, are likely younger than your grandmother (they were first marketed in 1940!). Legend has it that the chocolate chip cookie was a happy accident, born when baker ran out of baker’s chocolate and opted for semi-sweet instead,” National Today said.

What better way to celebrate than, trying these chocolate-owned bakeries/ bars we found in Dallas:

Chocolate Secrets – Oak Lawn Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District Village Bakery – Lower Greenville Dr. Sues Chocolate – Grapevine Kate Weiser Chocolate- Trinity Groves Lolli and Pops – Frisco CocoAndre Chocolatier – Bishop Arts District Kate Weiser Chocolate – Chocolate Hangover/ Chocolate Moonshine The Dark Chocolate Bakery