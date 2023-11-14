The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Old City Park holds true to tradition during their annual Candlelight Celebration.

The annual celebration will follow the Cocktails by Candlelight event which will take place on Dec. 15. The 21+ event will feature food, drinks and music featuring local vendors and artists. This will be an opportunity for the community to mingle with other Dallasites before the Candlelight Celebration.

Tickets are available online only.

The Candlelight Celebration will take place Dec. 16 through Dec. 17. This year will mark the fifty-first celebration, making the holiday the longest tradition in the state. The event will feature local vendors, food trucks and a candlelit park in the evening.

Tickets can be found online here.