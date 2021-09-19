Brian Laundrie missing as search for his fiancé Gabby Petito continues

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The man who police identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is now missing himself, according to an attorney for his family.

A family attorney confirmed Friday night that Brian Laundrie’s location is currently unknown. Laundrie is engaged to Petito, who was reported missing after police say Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country road trip they went on together.

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian,” the attorney said in a statement.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor confirmed on WFLA Now that they don’t know where Laundrie is.

“His family attorney contacted us [Friday] evening saying family wanted to speak with us for the first time and wanted to tell us they were concerned they have not seen Brian,” Taylor said.

Brian is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and trimmed facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime, and police are now working multiple missing person investigations.

Several members of the North Port Police Department spent a little more than two hours at the Laundrie family home Friday night. Chief Todd Garrison posted just before 9 p.m. that the conversation was complete, and a statement would be made once the agency had all the details.

Police spent about two hours at the Laundrie home before leaving. WFLA’s Allyson Henning, who was live at the scene, saw officers come out of the home and look inside a vehicle outside.

In addition to police presence, a large crowd gathered outside the Laundrie home and spent hours chanting and holding posters in support of Gabby Petito. Shortly after 8 p.m., an officer addressed the crowd. He said he understood why the crowd was there and had no problem but asked them to remain calm.

"The yelling, the profanities…is not helping. Please have respect for the neighborhood."



Police address crowd chanting outside Brian Laundrie's family home.



Their responses:



"No peace until Gabby is found."



“The yelling, the profanities…is not helping. Please have respect for the neighborhood.”

Petito has been missing officially since Sept. 11, but her last known contact with family members was at the end of August when she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Laundrie, now a person of interest, returned home alone with the van the couple had been traveling with on Sept. 1 and has retained a lawyer, according to police. Petito’s family publicly called on Laundrie’s family this week to release any information they may have on Gabby Petito’s location.