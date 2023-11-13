The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Brett Goldstein, comedian, two-time Emmy award winning actor, writer, and director is bringing his live stand up show to Dallas on Dec. 8!

Goldstein will be performing at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Get your tickets here for a night of laughs.

Goldstein is known for his playing Roy Kent in the AppleTV+ sports comedy series Ted Lasso, for which he won two Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Goldstein was also a writer on the show for all three seasons, and is also a co-creator for the AppleTV+ series Shrinking.

