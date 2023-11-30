The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas Food Bank and Jingle Bell Mistletoe are collaborating at Klyde Warren Park to break a Guinness World Record.

The record is for a Guinness World Record Attempt of Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe! Couples must be willing to kiss each other on the lips and

all participants must be 17-years-old or older.

If you want to participate in the event, it’s a $25 registration fee. The fees will go to the North Texas Food Bank proceeds.

The event will be on Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and registration, click here.