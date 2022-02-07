WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13), along with other Republican members of the United States House of Representatives, recently introduced legislation that would encourage members of the cabinet who lead immigration efforts to visit the border on a regular basis.

According to a news release, the legislation titled the “Border Czar Accountability Act of 2022,” would require any Cabinet member appointed by the President to focus on immigration to visit the border every 60 days. The legislation would also require those individuals to submit a report to the President, as well as the U.S. Congress, “explaining their findings and outlining solutions for improving the security at the southern border.”

According to the news release, Jackson, a member of the Border Security Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, claims that the current administration’s immigration policies “continues to bolster the worst border crisis in history,” arguing that the current situation at the southern border is causing a “public health crisis, a haven for criminal activity and a threat to our national security.” Jackson claimed that the individuals who lead immigration efforts in the Biden administration are not doing enough.

“The American people deserve better, and the leaders in charge of these issues need to be held accountable for their blatant failures,” Jackson said. “…Border Security is National Security, and the Biden Administration’s open-border agenda has left American citizens exposed to serious national security threats like drugs, potential terrorists, human trafficking, and a litany of other dangers. I urge my colleagues to join in support of the Border Czar Accountability Act of 2022. It is time for the Biden Administration to wake up and fix this massive and avoidable crisis.”

Other co-sponsors of the bill include Texas Representatives Brian Babin and Randy K. Weber, as well as Ohio Representative Mike Cary and Florida Representative Byron Donalds.