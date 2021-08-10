Schoolhouse bus: California group gains accreditation to teach migrant children in Mexico

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Los Angeles-based Yes We Can World Foundation is the first international agency to gain accreditation from Mexico’s secretary of public education and given permission to teach migrant children just south of the border — and they’re doing it in buses.

The learning is taking place done inside charter buses that have been retrofitted as classrooms offering bilingual education courses for migrant children just south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The World Foundation turned buses into classrooms for migrant children just south of the border. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

The organization is currently operating three full-time schools in Tijuana, Mexicali, and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico. According to the Yes We Can website, the schools are in session from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Accredited educators teach in “full bilingual interactive classrooms that include play areas and access to technology.”

Estefanía Rebellón is Yes We Can World Foundation’s Founder and Executive Director. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

“They have accredited our curriculum,” said Estefanía Rebellón, Yes We Can’s founder and executive director. “There are children who have missed school for more than a year or several months in a regular school, whey they arrive in our program, they’ll get instruction catered especially to their needs.”

Rebellón said they teach specialty courses such as understanding the migrant process, emotional intelligence, and English courses, among other specialized courses.

“Our curriculums and programs serve as a bridge school to prepare migrant children for what their academic future could be whether they end up in the U.S. or in Mexico,” said Rebellón. “Our programs enroll children year-round as soon as they arrive at one of our partner shelters.”

According to Yes We Can, 500 children went through their programs in 2020. Figures for the current year are not available.