Mexico frees US soldier caught with gun in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A member of the New Mexico Army National Guard arrested for carrying a gun into Mexico has been released, a Department of Defense source said.

Mexican authorities on Saturday night arrested the soldier as he walked across into Juarez with the handgun. Carrying a gun without a permit from the Mexican Ministry of Defense is a federal crime in Mexico. The soldier, identified only as Emmanuel O., was taken into custody by the Mexican federal police to await prosecution.

A Mexican official released a photo of the firearms and two magazine cartridges to selected members of the Juarez media and initially identified the service member as a soldier from Fort Smith, Arkansas. Fort Smith is a city in Sebastian County, near the Oklahoma border. A nearby military facility, Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, serves as training ground for several National Guard and Army Reserve units.

However, the Department of Defense source said the soldier was released within 48 hours. There’s no word on what happened to the gun.