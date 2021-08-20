Fleeing vehicle, Border Patrol unit crash at Holloman Air Force Base’s main gate

The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report/KTSM) – A Border Patrol unit was involved in a crash while pursuing a vehicle that tried to enter Holloman Air Force Base on Wednesday night.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, officials at Holloman posted on Facebook that multiple suspects crashed their vehicle while attempting to force their way through the main gate.

A Border Patrol spokesman told KTSM-TV that Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alamogordo Station were involved in a vehicle accident after a suspicious vehicle fled and tried to enter the Air Force base in Otero County, N.M.

A photo shared multiple times on social media showed that a marked Border Patrol car slammed into the back of a gray SUV next to a set of wedge barriers with several emergency personnel in the area. The source of the photo could not be verified.

Air Force officials said security forces and local law enforcement responded and were able to ensure that neither the safety nor security of “Team Holloman” were threatened.

The main gate at Holloman, however, remains closed until further notice. Holloman personnel must use the West Gate or the La Luz Gate and are asked to travel accordingly and expect potential delays.

The Border Patrol spokesman said his office will prove more information once it becomes available.