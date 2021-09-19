Chihuahua native to head Mexican section of IBWC

Palm trees and native trees are seen on May 17, 2021, sliding into the Rio Grande near a section of eroding land by a 3-mile stretch of privately built border wall. The region got several inches of rain this weekend and several more inches are predicted for overnight, which could inundate the structure, and pumps, as seen on the right. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Two women for the first time will lead international agency tasked with managing water resources, boundary issues on U.S.-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Chihuahua native will head the Mexican section of the International Boundary & Water Commission.

Adriana Resendez Maldonado

The designation of Adriana Beatriz Carolina Resendez Maldonado as Mexico’s new commissioner coincided with the swearing-in of her U.S. counterpart, Maria Elena Giner. Each woman will represent her country’s interests in an international agency that manages joint water resources – including water allocation, flood control and international reservoirs – and mediates boundary issues between Mexico and the United States.

“I am grateful to Foreign Minister (Marcelo) Ebrard and Roberto Velasco for the trust they have placed in me. […] I will proudly represent my country,” Resendez tweeted. Velasco is the Foreign Ministry’s director for North America. Resendez replaces Humberto Marengo Mogollon at the IBWC, which in Mexico is known by its acronym of CILA.

Agradezco al Canciller @m_ebrard y a @r_velascoa por la confianza que ha puesto en mi al designarme como Comisionada mexicana de la CILA. Orgullosa de representar a mi país. ¡Viva Mexico! @cilamexico — Adriaresendez (@Adriaresendez) September 15, 2021

Resendez has been working for the Mexican section of the IBWC for 23 years, the last three as area director. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in water resources, both from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

“She will be the first woman (commissioner) in the Mexican section of the IBWC, which asserts the Foreign Ministry’s commitment in favor of a feminist foreign policy. This is the first time that the Mexican section and the U.S. section will be (simultaneously) headed by women,” the Ministry said in announcing the appointment.

The American section of the IBWC is based in El Paso; the Mexican section headquarters is in Juarez.