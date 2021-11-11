HSFB: McKinney Boyd vs. Lewisville
Chase ends with arrest of Northeast cartel member in Rio Grande

Border Report

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constable Precinct 2 deputy constables apprehend Cartel del Noreste member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz following a failed attempt to abscond via the Rio Grande river. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Deputy constables and border agents from South Texas arrested a member of the Northeast drug cartel after he led them a chase Tuesday in Laredo, Texas.

Webb County deputy constables spotted 23-year-old Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz, a Mexican national with outstanding warrants in Webb County and with the Texas Department of Public Safety, outside a home in Laredo.

Paz-Ruiz got into a black pickup that drove away. When the deputy constables attempted to stop the truck, the driver sped off.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter followed the truck to Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, where Paz-Ruiz and the driver got out and jumped in the Rio Grande, according to a CBP news release.

The driver managed to swim into Mexico, but agents and deputy constables captured Paz-Ruiz. Photos provided by CBP show Paz-Ruiz being apprehended inside the river.

CBP said Paz-Ruiz is a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste, a remnant of the old Zetas Cartel.

