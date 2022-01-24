Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the biometrics used were fingerprints.

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Progreso International Bridge in South Texas arrested an escapee from the Bee County Jail who they said was trying to flee to Mexico on foot.

This camera has biometric facial recognition software and was installed in February 2020 at the Progreso Port of Entry in South Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

CBP officers at the port conducted a biometric check on the man Friday and confirmed him as 40-year-old Steven Guajardo Servantes, who is wanted by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Austin Parole Board, CBP officials said Monday morning.

“This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” Progreso Port Director Walter Weaver said. “An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities.”

The Progreso Port of Entry connects Progreso, Texas to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico, and was the first port of entry in the Rio Grande Valley in February 2020 to begin to utilize biometric and facial recognition software to screen pedestrian travelers.

Servantes was arrested after officers sent him to secondary inspection where a fingerprint check was done.

“Ultimately the CBP officers at primary outbound inspection did note that the person was a possible match to the outstanding warrant and after examining his entry documentation and taking biometric fingerscans of his fingerprints in secondary, they were able to positively ascertain his identity and verify that he was the person that was wanted on the outstanding warrant from Bee County Sheriff’s Office,” a CBP spokesperson told Border Report.

Servantes was wanted on parole violations and had been held by the sheriff’s office on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, CBP officials said. He was turned over to U.S. Marshals, CBP officials said.

