Baja California governor to residents: ‘Get vaccinated or border won’t open’

TIJUANA, MEXICO – JUNE 17: Citizens line up outside a vaccination center to receive the U.S. donated Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 at Universidad de Baja California on June 17, 2021 in Tijuana, Baja California. After the visit of Vice president Harris to Mexico, US sent a donation of 1.35 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Vaccines will be administrated to anyone over 18 in 39 towns from the Mexican side of the border with United States. The aim of the project is to boost vaccination rates to level of the American cities across the border. (Photo by Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla implored state residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 otherwise the border will not open.

Bonilla said the United States is insisting on a 75 percent vaccination rate in order to consider removing the essential travel restrictions, which have been extended for at least another month.

These restrictions have now been in effect since March 2020.

“In the United States there’s a very aggressive campaign to vaccinate, millions are being vaccinated every day. The only thing they are asking for is a concentrated (effort) — they’ll get us the vaccine — but if we don’t inoculate ourselves, we won’t be able to reopen the border, that’s our reality,” Bonilla said.

Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla Valdez. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

The governor is making a public call out for people to go to mobile clinics to get the vaccine, which have been donated by the United States. It’s the Johnson & Johnson brand that requires only one dose.

“If we don’t do this, if we don’t take advantage of it, it will go to another state in Mexico,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla promoted the ease of the vaccine since it only requires one application saying the goal is 1.35 million doses given to open the border.

“This is one dose, one time and your cycle is complete, let’s not lose this opportunity at herd immunity,” he said. “We have to be conscious that the United States keeps statistics and if our side of the border isn’t getting vaccinated, they’ll say there’s no interest in having a united communal front.”

