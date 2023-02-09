McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday.

Boxes containing .308-caliber rifle rounds were seized Feb. 6, 2023, by CBP officers at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge. (CBP Photo from website)

The driver was heading south to Reynosa, Mexico, on Monday when the ammunition was found, CBP said in a news release.

“The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented these bullets from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP said the 33-year-old driver was a U.S. citizen in a green Ford SUV who was referred for secondary inspection.

Officers physically inspected the vehicle and discovered 1,200 .308-caliber rifle rounds, and 1,000 .223-caliber rifle rounds concealed in the SUV.

The driver was arrested and Homeland Security Investigations and CBP’s Office of Field Operations are conducting a criminal investigation.